Sardar Irfan Khan

Track Your Daily Fitness UI Landing Page

Sardar Irfan Khan
Sardar Irfan Khan
  • Save
Track Your Daily Fitness UI Landing Page trackapp dailydesign userexperience uxdaily comments dailyui newui typography ui logo design illustration front page icon design login page design app landing page
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
I would like to share with you the home page design

Sardar Irfan Khan
Sardar Irfan Khan

More by Sardar Irfan Khan

View profile
    • Like