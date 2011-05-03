Jory Raphael

Jory Raphael
Jory Raphael
Done! In celebration of completing the latest update to http://symbolicons.com, I did a little style revision to the mascot. Introducing the new ICONOBOT, complete with icon-counter.

Rebound of
85 New Symbolicons
By Jory Raphael
Posted on May 3, 2011
