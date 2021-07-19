Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Visual Design of Workflow Creation & Editing

Visual Design of Workflow Creation & Editing workflow complex card design visual design ui ux tool automation hr redesign illustration design dashboard branding app
HR Automation Tool - the redesign of a workflow management page. I desgined the navigation, cards, interactive timeline at the top, and side menu with task library and search.

