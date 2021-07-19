Emalee Roth

Harbor Font - Character Display

Harbor Font - Character Display statement simple modern unique glyphs typeface fonts font type bold clean san serif sans harbor font vector typography logo design branding illustrator
This Harbor typeface was designed with a specific purpose. I wanted a font that was bold and had enough character to be used in logos and branding projects, but simple and clean enough to be easy to read (even in paragraphs)!

