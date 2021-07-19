Sara Holt

Baby Control Center App

Baby Control Center App controlcenterapp babyapp mobile uxdesign uidesign
There is nothing a mother wouldn't do for her little one to give it the most peaceful sleep. With Baby Be, you don't have to worry if you forgot to turn off the sound machine, dim the night light, or put an extra blanket on– you can control your baby's environment right from your phone!

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
