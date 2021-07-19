Heart Pop dating application pt. 2

If you're looking for UX/UI Designer kindly contact me below. Also, if you see my shots here don't forget to press "L". Thank you so much! Looking forward to work with you.

-------------------------------------------------------

📌 FOR WORK:

E-mail 📩: yelaogoy@gmail.com

Skype 📲: ogoymariellalouise@outlook.com

WhatsApp Business 📞: +639295084564

LinkedIn Account 🌐: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mariella-louise-ogoy-87ba291b8/

Onlinejobs | ph 🌐: https://www.onlinejobs.ph/jobseekers/info/826331