Slot winnings combination - Design Development

National Mexican motives are used for the congratulatory screen.

⠀

The inscription appears on the plate in the form of a traditional local rug.

⠀

The colors of the national flag of Mexico were chosen for the ornament around the perimeter.

⠀

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

⠀

#win #winnings #bigwin #screen #congratulationsscreen #congratulatoryscreen #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign