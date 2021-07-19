slotopaint.com

Slot winnings combination - Design Development

National Mexican motives are used for the congratulatory screen.

The inscription appears on the plate in the form of a traditional local rug.

The colors of the national flag of Mexico were chosen for the ornament around the perimeter.

