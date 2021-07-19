Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mariella Louise Ogoy

Heart Pop dating application

Mariella Louise Ogoy
Mariella Louise Ogoy
  • Save
Heart Pop dating application application web ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello everyone! This is my dating application.

If you're looking for UX/UI Designer kindly contact me below. Also, if you see my shots here don't forget to press "L". Thank you so much!

-------------------------------------------------------
📌 FOR WORK:

E-mail 📩: yelaogoy@gmail.com
Skype 📲: ogoymariellalouise@outlook.com
WhatsApp Business 📞: +639295084564
LinkedIn Account 🌐: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mariella-louise-ogoy-87ba291b8/
Onlinejobs | ph 🌐: https://www.onlinejobs.ph/jobseekers/info/826331

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Mariella Louise Ogoy
Mariella Louise Ogoy

More by Mariella Louise Ogoy

View profile
    • Like