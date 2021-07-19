João Salomão

Editorial Illustration - History Textbook #2

João Salomão
João Salomão
  • Save
Editorial Illustration - History Textbook #2 editorial 3d art 3d render low poly blender illustration
Download color palette

Illustration made for Editora Positivo for a History book about the daily lives of Brazilian natives.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
João Salomão
João Salomão

More by João Salomão

View profile
    • Like