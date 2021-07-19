Jane P. Castellani-Kim

Travel accommodations for remote working

Worked on a travel accommodation platform providing remote-work equipped travel accommodations, co-working host buddies and the ability to pay with "nights" as opposed to the regular currencies.

Check it out here!
https://strollyn.com/

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
