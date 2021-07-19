Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rhino Coffee Single Serve Coffee

I worked with Rhino Coffee to design the box and package for their single-serve coffee sachets. It was great fun keeping within their brand while also working with the provider (Steeped) to stay within their print guidelines. The box highlights how easy it is to use the product, while also showing off the sustainability of the packaging. The back of the single serve package also highlights different recipes for the single-serve sachet- like single-serve cold brew.

Client: Rhino Coffee in Shreveport, LA
Co-designer: Raegen Petzold

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
