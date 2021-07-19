Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmitry Novikov

TVA Monitor. From Loki Series.

TVA Monitor. From Loki Series. yellow illustration icon vector graph brutalism monitor disney marvel tva loki figma
I just fell in love with the aesthetics of the old devices in the TV series Loki.
The illustration is completely made in Figma.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
