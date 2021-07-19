Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vegan Kitchen Branding (4/4)

Vegan Kitchen Branding (4/4) kitchen logo health letter k restaurant thunder district branding agency design agency agency food vegan branding logotype brand logo graphic design logodesign design
Logo and brand design project for a Vegan Restaurant.

Full branding project on Behance 👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122778647/Vegan-Kitchen

