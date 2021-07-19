slumbrco | Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Slumbrco.
Slumbrco is a pyjama brand, dedicated to making you look and feel fabulous before you go to bed and when you wake up. Their pyjamas are the highest of quality and have ranges to suit everyone's needs.
What I worked on:
Brand Strategy
Full Brand Identity
Packaging Design
Landing Page Design