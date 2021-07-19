Tsvetelina Hristova

Free Plastic Toothpaste Tube - PSD Mockup

Free Plastic Toothpaste Tube - PSD Mockup render photoshop 3d glossy editable smart object mockup psd oral care cosmetic tube toothpaste plastic freebie free
High-quality 3D Render
PSD Mockup:
smart objects; organized and named layers; editable colors; separate shadow layer

Dimensions: 6000x5000px / 300dpi

Download FREE here:
https://freedesignresources.net/toothpaste-plastic-tube-mockup/?utm_source=Free+Design+Resources&utm_campaign=d16d6fb219-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_5_7_2018_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_5a1ad5e8ce-d16d6fb219-23922031&mc_cid=d16d6fb219&mc_eid=6e93681de7

