Isora GRC Unused Concept

Isora GRC Unused Concept minimalist analysis check mark check connection abstract saas app technology data tech icon symbol mark branding identity brand design logo
Isora GRC unused concept. Isora GRC is a SaaS assessment platform that makes it easier to conduct governance, risk and compliance (GRC) assessments by automating manual, and often resource-intensive, processes. Approved logo will be posted soon.

logo designer with a minimalist approach
