Bill Chung⚡️

Green Games

Bill Chung⚡️
Bill Chung⚡️
  • Save
Green Games education art lettering type typography design logo illustration green
Download color palette

Illustration for a green-living competition for students K–12. Students submit ideas and projects on how they can live more sustainably and conserve resources.

http://bcgreengames.ca

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Bill Chung⚡️
Bill Chung⚡️
Designing mobile products at Shopify

More by Bill Chung⚡️

View profile
    • Like