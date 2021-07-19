[Healthcare / Responsive web design] UI/UX Design for eye clinic

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Eye Health is a clinic dedicated to the treatment for people with different eye conditions and specifically all kinds of eye surgeries .
The main goal was to make the website simple, clean and keep the medical sense of aesthetics. It should be achieved with well thought out UX and well-chosen UI.
As result we have done an easy-to-use website. User can not only make an appointment with a doctor, but also receive highly qualified advice from a specialist online. They also have the option to learn more about the team and technologies they use before making a decision.