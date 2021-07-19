MaDeg

Logo Design for hovymail

MaDeg
MaDeg
  • Save
Logo Design for hovymail graphic design identity design creative logo app logo v logo logotype overlapping logo abstract logo home logo mail logo icon design popular design logo mark logo vector flat modern logo logo design branding
Download color palette

Logo Design for hovymail

Follow me on Behance

Leave your #comment/feedback/suggestion and follow me to get more shots like this.

I am available for new project.
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
madegdesigns@gmail.com

My Skype: live:c77df7bd381b04de

----
Thank you :)

MaDeg
MaDeg

More by MaDeg

View profile
    • Like