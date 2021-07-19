Johannes Reitter

Shrike Logo

Shrike Logo branding graphic design illustrator vector personal logo design company shrike design shr!ike shr1ke shrike negative space
I was reading about shrikes the other day and thought about naming a project after the Red Back Shrike. This is what I came up with for the logo.

