Grafies | Classy Ligature Serif

Download Here : https://crmrkt.com/bG6kBA
Introducing our new "Grafies", Modern ligature typeface with Unique, Classy and Stylish. Is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.
Grafies Features :
- Ligatures
- Multilanguage
What you get:
- Grafies OTF
- Grafies TTF
- Grafies WOFF
If there's anything else you are unsure of feel free to pop me a message :) That's it! Have fun using Grafies Typeface!!!
