igooods landing page

Hi there! Check our new vivid website. Here are preloader and main screens.

We used lots of 3D illustrations, fresh colors, and fonts.

Live version — www.igooods.ru

igooods is a service for delivering goods from favorite groceries and hypermarkets.

Art Director — Olga Yukhta

Designer — Polina Samoilova

UX Researcher — Masha Kryuchkova

3D Designer — Kirill Zharkoy

Front-end — Ekaterina Tan'kova, Kirill Lyovin

Product Manager — Ann Karpina

CPO — Andrey Rodin