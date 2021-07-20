igooods landing page

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
igooods
Hi there! Check our new vivid website. Here are preloader and main screens.   
We used lots of 3D illustrations, fresh colors, and fonts.

Live version — www.igooods.ru

igooods is a service for delivering goods from favorite groceries and hypermarkets.

Art Director — Olga Yukhta 
Designer — Polina Samoilova 
UX Researcher — Masha Kryuchkova
 3D Designer — Kirill Zharkoy 
Front-end — Ekaterina Tan'kova, Kirill Lyovin 
Product Manager — Ann Karpina
 CPO — Andrey Rodin

Grocery delivery service

