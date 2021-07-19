Emma Jean

Daily UI :: 024 Boarding Pass

Emma Jean
Emma Jean
  • Save
Daily UI :: 024 Boarding Pass app branding ui design dailyui ux figma
Download color palette

Wouldn't it be cool if there was an airline only for people heading to music festivals? I kind of struggled with this one, but I'm happy with how it turned out!

#dailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Emma Jean
Emma Jean

More by Emma Jean

View profile
    • Like