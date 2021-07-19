Rich Baird

LogoArchive Extra Issue: pLAy

print zine identity minimalist modernist design branding logos logo
LogoArchive: pLAy – Out now!
Order: http://logoarchive.com

This issue explores the theme of work and pLAy. Through a unique perforated grid system the LogoArchive booklet becomes a series of involving puzzles.

Design: Jim Sutherland
Editor: Richard Baird
Print: With Print
Paper: G.F Smith

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
