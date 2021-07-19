LogoArchive Extra Issue: pLAy

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
LogoArchive: pLAy – Out now!
Order: http://logoarchive.com
This issue explores the theme of work and pLAy. Through a unique perforated grid system the LogoArchive booklet becomes a series of involving puzzles.
Design: Jim Sutherland
Editor: Richard Baird
Print: With Print
Paper: G.F Smith