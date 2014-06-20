Fivos Avgerinos

deepfreeze.io landing page

Fivos Avgerinos
Fivos Avgerinos
  • Save
deepfreeze.io landing page deepfreeze deepfreeze.io cloud storage gif splash landing page ui
Download color palette

A landing page I designed for deepfreeze.io.

Request an invite while in Beta and get 100 GB of cold storage free for one year.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Fivos Avgerinos
Fivos Avgerinos

More by Fivos Avgerinos

View profile
    • Like