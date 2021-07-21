Tommy Blake

Hand Illustrations / Icons

Tommy Blake
Tommy Blake
Hire Me
  • Save
Hand Illustrations / Icons high-five hi-five hand hand illustration procreate branding design illustration icon
Hand Illustrations / Icons high-five hi-five hand hand illustration procreate branding design illustration icon
Download color palette
  1. vlg-illo-2-1_Dribbble.jpg
  2. vlg-illo-2-1_Dribbble_1.jpg

I forgot how hard hands were to draw – but I'm digging how these illustrations turned out!

Instagram | Portfolio

Tommy Blake
Tommy Blake
Branding + UI Design + Illustration
Hire Me

More by Tommy Blake

View profile
    • Like