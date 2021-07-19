Mittal Group of Companies - Storyboarding

Here's a look behind the scenes of the Mittal Group of Companies' brand launch animation storyboard. We sat down with our design team and client prior to building out this piece to determine every aspect of the video from the script and music to the transitions and visuals. It was important for us to map out exactly what we wanted to say and how that would pair with the music before diving into animating in After Effects. Our team collaborated using Figma and FigJam for most of this project... anyone else a Figma fan?! 😜

To see the completed animation with sound, check out Mittal Group of Companies on instagram!

@mittalgoc

https://www.instagram.com/mittalgoc/?hl=en