Day 9 of the 30 day flat design challenge!

Day 9!

Do you love the mountains or the ocean? One of my favorite things about living in Southern California is being able to go to both in the same day!

Iroh Design: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk3IbXxBtE8&list=PLwhPz2tWwB7fVpfLjCdA1M9OnG69U1c7D&index=10&t=952s

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
