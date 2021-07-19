Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wilda Khairunnisa

FONT COLLECTION BY LEMON STUDIO - ROCKEY

Wilda Khairunnisa
Wilda Khairunnisa
  • Save
FONT COLLECTION BY LEMON STUDIO - ROCKEY cute font playful childrens font font design design promo lemon studio font discount demo collection bundle web font logo font typeface font branding
Download color palette

ROCKEY is a playful display font . This font designed with a bouncy layout of the letters that give a very playful look, childish, and funny impression. Complete with some features like a ligature, superscript, and swash.

ROCKEY is a great choice for display, poster, flyer, headline, craft, educational/storybook, kids theme, fantasy, family, and more.

This is one of the fonts from our font collection.Enjoy other amazing works from us here👉🏻 https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3976874-rockey

Wilda Khairunnisa
Wilda Khairunnisa

More by Wilda Khairunnisa

View profile
    • Like