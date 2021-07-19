FONT COLLECTION BY LEMON STUDIO - ROCKEY

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
ROCKEY is a playful display font . This font designed with a bouncy layout of the letters that give a very playful look, childish, and funny impression. Complete with some features like a ligature, superscript, and swash.
ROCKEY is a great choice for display, poster, flyer, headline, craft, educational/storybook, kids theme, fantasy, family, and more.
This is one of the fonts from our font collection.Enjoy other amazing works from us here👉🏻 https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3976874-rockey