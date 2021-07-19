Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Characters animation for the Oriental themed slot

The animated screen shows the highest symbols of the slot. They are decorated in square frames with various patterns.

Golden sparks fly on all symbols and add luxury to the images. The girl on the symbol modestly covers her eyes and makes a slight movement with her head. It looks very exciting!

All objects move. The fan unfolds elegantly, coins are falling from the money tree, the golden boat and the Yin-Yang symbol grow in size.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/trees-of-fortune/

