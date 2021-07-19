Food Boost - Programs Inventory

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey! I want to share with you some of the screens from the Food Boost project.
This is Programs Inventory where products are controlled for each CFB program. Here CFB manages how much of the specific products are attributed to each household size and the choices the client can make.
See full Case Study
–––
Let's connect:
Behance • Linkedin • Instagram