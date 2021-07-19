Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vlad Patrașcu

Food Boost - Programs Inventory

Vlad Patrașcu
Vlad Patrașcu
Hire Me
  • Save
Food Boost - Programs Inventory worker admin dashboard referral agency wireframe case study research ui ux ux ui charity software saas product design web design app mobile interface crm
Food Boost - Programs Inventory worker admin dashboard referral agency wireframe case study research ui ux ux ui charity software saas product design web design app mobile interface crm
Download color palette
  1. 17.png
  2. 18.png

Hey! I want to share with you some of the screens from the Food Boost project.

This is Programs Inventory where products are controlled for each CFB program. Here CFB manages how much of the specific products are attributed to each household size and the choices the client can make.

See full Case Study

–––

Let's connect:
BehanceLinkedinInstagram

Vlad Patrașcu
Vlad Patrașcu
Bridging the gap between you and your business vision
Hire Me

More by Vlad Patrașcu

View profile
    • Like