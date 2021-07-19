MichealAnu

CLAMORE(Gif)

MichealAnu
MichealAnu
  • Save
CLAMORE(Gif) animation motion graphics design app illustration ux ui
Download color palette

Animation flow I did for CLAMORE using Adobe After Effects.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
MichealAnu
MichealAnu

More by MichealAnu

View profile
    • Like