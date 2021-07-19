Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthias Vancoillie

Audemiks

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie
  • Save
Audemiks a letter logo logo icon music headphones microphones audio breakfastbrief logo exploration logo mark logo mark design logo design design brand identity brand identity design icon monogram brand branding logo
Download color palette

Audemiks, Logomark design in response to Breakfast Brief 29.

Breakfast Brief 029: Create a logo for Audemiks, an audio production company currently based in Ontario, Canada.

Get started with Breakfast Briefs today:
https://www.logocereal.com/breakfast-briefs

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie

More by Matthias Vancoillie

View profile
    • Like