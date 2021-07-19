Wristen - Brush Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Wristen is a supercharged, street-wise brush font bursting with energy. With extra attention to quick strokes and sharp details, Wristen is guaranteed to deliver an unapologetically loud & fast-paced message; ideal for logos, apparel, quotes, product packaging, or anything which needs a typographic turbo-boost.
What you get :
Wristen OTF
Wristen TTF
Numeral and Punctuation
International Language
Ligatures
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.
This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119
For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
https://fanasstudio.com/
Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"