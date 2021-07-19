E-commerce Mobile App

The mobile e-commerce industry has been on the rise for the last couple of years. More and more people go online shopping via their smartphones. Here's my exploration of a mobile online shop that offers a selection of men's fashion items.

The shot shows four screens of the app. The first screen is an onboarding page where a user learns about the latest collections available in the shop and he can see the reviews and working processes by vedio, The second screen is a home page with a one card for 25% discount if have't discount no need to show it, after that have a new collection base on seasons and recommended products, The third screen is an accessories details page here he can know everything about related of product base, and last one card page here he can use promo discount code use if he have, after that showing you total priceing value,

I tried to picked a classic color scheme of white, grey, and black to put the attention focus on featured items. The design has a minimalist and modern look that matches high-end products available in the shop. We've also placed the catalog filter button on the top of the home page making featured items more relevant to the person using the app.

