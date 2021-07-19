Fanastudio

motasha script

Introducing motasha script, a stylish Font Style. This beautiful script font offers your personal touch to your latest art project with elegant, classy and modern look.
The motasha Script offers gorgeous typographic perfect for many different projects such as logos & branding, invitations, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, labels, photography, watermarks, special events or anything that needs handwriting taste. 

What's Included:
motasha OTF
motasha TTF
Numeral and punctuation
Ligatures
Swashes & Stylistic Alternates 
International Language
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
https://fanasstudio.com/

Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
