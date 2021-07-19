Maria Brigitha

Curious Cockatoo

This is my first digital drawing using Illustrator. I also decided to use this as my logo, not just because I love birds but also for their curious and calm nature, elegant and demanding, intelligent and poised, quick learners with a knack to negotiate with any human. I saw a pencil sketch of the same on google, which inspired me to digitalize it with my own touch.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
