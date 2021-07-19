FONT COLLECTION BY LEMON STUDIO - Arumi Twain

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Arumi Twain is a monoline calligraphy font with a custom style that is not dynamic so you will get an incredible sensation when using this font. This font included opentype features such as stylistic alternates, stylistic sets & ligatures good for logotype, poster, badge, book cover, tshirt design, packaging and any more.
This is one of the fonts from our font collection. Enjoy other amazing works from us here👉🏻 https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3933545-arumi-twain