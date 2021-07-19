FONT COLLECTION BY LEMON STUDIO - Arumi Twain

Arumi Twain is a monoline calligraphy font with a custom style that is not dynamic so you will get an incredible sensation when using this font. This font included opentype features such as stylistic alternates, stylistic sets & ligatures good for logotype, poster, badge, book cover, tshirt design, packaging and any more.

