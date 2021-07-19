Imade Ekpo

PROFILE PAGE

Imade Ekpo
Imade Ekpo
  • Save
PROFILE PAGE ux ui design
Download color palette

#DAILYUI 006
Here's the concept of a profile page I created.
For some reason, the end part of the page keeps getting cut off *sad face*

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Imade Ekpo
Imade Ekpo

More by Imade Ekpo

View profile
    • Like