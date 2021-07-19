Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deepak Tyagi

Onitsuka Tiger Corsair illustration

Deepak Tyagi
Deepak Tyagi
  • Save
Onitsuka Tiger Corsair illustration vintage vector photoshop digital illustration artwork adobe illustrator sneaker illustrator illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Illustrated an icon that has a fascinating lineage that only a few sneakers can claim, the Onitsuka Tiger " Corsair"

Deepak Tyagi
Deepak Tyagi

More by Deepak Tyagi

View profile
    • Like