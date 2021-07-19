Nivon Trektochten - Showcase

We recently launched something really cool: a mini-site Nivon Trektochten 🥾🌳

During the global pandemic a lot of people searched for new hobbies and one of the hobbies which were booming were: hiking! That's why Nivon decided to create fitting walking routes close to their accommodations to create the ultimate hiking experience.

Literally and figuratively many kilometers have been covered for the development of this project and the end result is more than impressive.

Read more about this case on our website: https://superinteractive.com

Live website: www.nivon.nl/trektochten