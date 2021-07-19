Slotopaint

Loading screen design for the Zorro slot machine

Loading screen design for the Zorro slot machine design art slot machine slot design slot game slot slot illustration illustration design boot screen loading screen design screen development loading screen screen design screen art screen illustration digital art graphic design game art game design
How much mystery is in this screen! As soon as the game loads, players see a dark picture in front of them with a curly frame and the sign of Zorro.

The brightest accent in this image is the letter and the red rose. They are complemented by a laconic black mask with a golden Z sign.

All items are set against a blue background with ornate patterns. At the bottom of the screen, a Continue button invites players to play and win.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/zorro/

