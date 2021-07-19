Loading screen design for the Zorro slot machine

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
How much mystery is in this screen! As soon as the game loads, players see a dark picture in front of them with a curly frame and the sign of Zorro.
The brightest accent in this image is the letter and the red rose. They are complemented by a laconic black mask with a golden Z sign.
All items are set against a blue background with ornate patterns. At the bottom of the screen, a Continue button invites players to play and win.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/zorro/
