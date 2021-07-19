Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

Niloofar Cafe Logo

Niloofar Cafe Logo logodesign symbol mug vintage traditional paisley tea cup coffee cup coffee shop cafe simple creative modern minimal logo maker logotype design designer branding logo
Logo for Niloofar cafe. In this logo, I combined Tea Cup + Paisley. Please let me know what are your thoughts?

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

