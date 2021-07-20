Stock ticker chart preview

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi all, last in the series for the stock ticker dashboard. This time we're showcasing a quick preview modal letting the user deep dive into the chart a bit more.
=======
Want to collaborate? Tell us about your project
hi@caboodle.studio
Or book a call