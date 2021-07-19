Udara Jay

Clew Summary Card Designs

Some card designed I worked on for https://clew.ai that never made it into a live release.

The reason it didn't make it to a live version was that we found the format is great for consuming content, but it was too restricting to create content in and collaborate.

May bring this back something like this as a 'summary card' view someday!

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
I write code, design things and dabble in genomics.

