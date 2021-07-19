Hi my friends🤙

I'm glad to share a new project with you.

▪ Poster design new cats litter for company "Fix" and "Mera"

Thanks for watching! 🏀

_______________________________________

Available for new projects, get in touch📨: vova34v@gmail.com

Or in another way: www.linktr.ee/dubrovin_vladimir

_______________________________________

Let’s connect: 🙌

Instagram : www.instagram.com/dubrovin_vladimirr/