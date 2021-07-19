Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
WalkerIT is a mobile app development company located in Arizona, USA. They wanted a modern and slick logo design to use across the board while staying true to the industry. It was excited to help them with the visual part of their mission.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
