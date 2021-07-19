Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Te Hana Goodyer

Send money from places far away! 🇳🇿💸🇨🇳

Te Hana Goodyer
Te Hana Goodyer
  • Save
Send money from places far away! 🇳🇿💸🇨🇳 explainer money transfer china new zealand country app after effects animation motion graphics video ui design fintech flat design simple paysend hanateh 2d illustration
Download color palette

Send money from places as far away as New Zealand or China 🇳🇿💸🇨🇳

Re-purposing video content for Dribbble as a nice way to share creative storytelling through animation.

Te Hana Goodyer
Te Hana Goodyer

More by Te Hana Goodyer

View profile
    • Like