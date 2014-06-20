Shamsul Alam

Flying Dutchman T Shirt

Shamsul Alam
Shamsul Alam
  • Save
Flying Dutchman T Shirt vector tshirt illustration
Download color palette

Client provided an image to make a "Flying DutchMan" t-shirt design. I have used Adobe illustrator CS6 to make this vector t-shirt. You can see this as high quality image on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/17726149/Flying-DutchMan-t-shirt-design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Shamsul Alam
Shamsul Alam

More by Shamsul Alam

View profile
    • Like