Evgenya

Fitness and beauty

Evgenya
Evgenya
  • Save
Fitness and beauty website design web design webdesign landing page beauty fitness homepage website design mobile app ux figma ui mobile app
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a landing page concept of a mobile booking application in the field of fitness services and beauty.

I would be grateful for your feedback.

Evgenya
Evgenya

More by Evgenya

View profile
    • Like